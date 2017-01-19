German Police Look for Ways to Speed ...

German Police Look for Ways to Speed Up The Deportation of Rejected Asylum-Seekers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cybercast News Service

In an earlier deportation, migrants who were refused asylum in Germany are ushered onto an aircraft in Rheinmuenster, Germany. Berlin After a collective deportation of 26 Afghan men this week, the head of Germany's federal police says the country should issue temporary identity documents to speed up deportations of potentially dangerous foreigners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,086 • Total comments across all topics: 278,299,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC