Foreign Report: Spy ring exposed in Algeria allegedly working for Israel

In December the Mossad, Israel's foreign intelligence agency, was reported to have assassinated a Hamas militant operating out of Tunisia, according to Arab media. An alleged international spy network, comprised of at least 10 agents, operating for Israel was exposed and subsequently arrested in Algeria, according to Channel 2 citing Arab media networks Friday.

