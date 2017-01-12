Flowers on the beach near the Riu Imp...

Flowers on the beach near the Riu Imperial Marhaba hotel in Sousse, Tunisia

16 hrs ago Read more: Keighleynews.co.uk

Tunisian law enforcement units deliberately delayed their arrival on the scene of the terrorist attack in Sousse in which 38 tourists were killed, an inquest has heard. The hearing into the deaths of 30 Britons in the June 2015 assault by extremist Seifeddine Rezgui Yacoubi heard that a local investigation into the slaughter criticised some police for stalling as they made their way to the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel.

Chicago, IL

