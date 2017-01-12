Family of Tunisia attack victims - hope to find answers' ahead of inquest
The grieving family of Janet and John Stocker who were killed on a Tunisian beach with 28 other Britons hope lessons will be learned to prevent another attack. The inquest into the deaths of 30 Britons will open at the Royal Courts of Justice on Monday, January 16 and is expected to last for up to seven weeks.
