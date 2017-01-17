Family of Tunisia attack victims - ho...

Family of Tunisia attack victims - hope to find answers' ahead of inquest

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Wimbledon Guardian

The grieving family of Janet and John Stocker who were killed on a Tunisian beach with 28 other Britons hope lessons will be learned to prevent another attack. The inquest into the deaths of 30 Britons will open at the Royal Courts of Justice on Monday, January 16 and is expected to last for up to seven weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimbledon Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec 20 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,405 • Total comments across all topics: 278,005,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC