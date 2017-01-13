Family of corrupt Tunisian titan seek 'normal life' in Canada
Belhassen Trabelsi's family functioned as a 'quasi-mafia' under Tunisia's former regime, but his wife and kids, living as refugees in Montreal, want sanctions eased so they can live a 'normal life.' Belhassen Trabelsi, CEO of Carthago airlines and brother of fallen veteran leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali's wife, in 2010.
Read more at The Toronto Star.
