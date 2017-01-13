Family of corrupt Tunisian titan seek 'normal life' in Canada

Belhassen Trabelsi's family functioned as a 'quasi-mafia' under Tunisia's former regime, but his wife and kids, living as refugees in Montreal, want sanctions eased so they can live a 'normal life.' Belhassen Trabelsi, CEO of Carthago airlines and brother of fallen veteran leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali's wife, in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.