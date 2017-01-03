This CCTV screenshot released on January 4, 2017, by the Belgian Federal Police on demand of Brussels' king prosecutor, shows alleged suspect Anis Amri walking in the Brussels-North - Bruxelles-Nord - Brussel-Noord train station on 21 December 2016, where he arrived at around 7pm and left at around 9pm. Photo - AFP/Belgian Federal Police This CCTV screenshot released on January 4, 2017, by the Belgian Federal Police on demand of Brussels' king prosecutor, shows alleged suspect Anis Amri walking in the Brussels-North - Bruxelles-Nord - Brussel-Noord train station on 21 December 2016, where he arrived at around 7pm and left at around 9pm.

