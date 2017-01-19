EU prolongs sanctions against 48 Tuni...

EU prolongs sanctions against 48 Tunisians, inc. ex-leader

Friday Read more: The Progress

The European Union has prolonged for a year sanctions against dozens of Tunisians, including ousted president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, accused of illegally using state funds. They believe "the misappropriation of state funds is depriving the Tunisian people of the benefits of the sustainable development of their economy and society," and undermines the spread of democracy.

Chicago, IL

