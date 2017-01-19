Eileen Swannack and her partner John ...

Eileen Swannack and her partner John Welch, who died in Tunisia.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Swindon Advertiser

THE family of Corsham man John Welch, who with his partner Eileen Swannack were among the 38 tourists who died in the beach massacre in the Tunisian resort of Sousse in June 2015, have told the inquest into their deaths that he was 'cruelly' taken from them. The hearing at London's Royal Courts of Justice has been hearing the details of how every victim of gunman Seifeddine Rezgui, who opened fire with an automatic weapon, killing people on the beach and at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel, died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Ferguson
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,246 • Total comments across all topics: 278,337,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC