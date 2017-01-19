Eileen Swannack and her partner John Welch, who died in Tunisia.
THE family of Corsham man John Welch, who with his partner Eileen Swannack were among the 38 tourists who died in the beach massacre in the Tunisian resort of Sousse in June 2015, have told the inquest into their deaths that he was 'cruelly' taken from them. The hearing at London's Royal Courts of Justice has been hearing the details of how every victim of gunman Seifeddine Rezgui, who opened fire with an automatic weapon, killing people on the beach and at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel, died.
