Devoted Gateshead gran killed in Tunisia terror attack died from a gunshot wound to the head

Lisa Burbidge was one of 30 Brits killed in the beach massacre after extremist Seifeddine Rezgui went on the rampage A grandmother died from a gunshot wound to the head as her friends fled killer Seifeddine Rezgui during the Tunisia terror attacks . An inquest into Lisa Burbidge's death also heard how the devoted Gateshead mum was killed on the 10th anniversary of her husband's death.

