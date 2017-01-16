.com | US delivers two more patrols boats to ally Tunisia

.com | US delivers two more patrols b...

Tunisia's army on Monday received two American patrol boats as part of a deal concluded with the United States to help battle terrorism and illegal migration. Tunisia has suffered from a wave of jihadist violence since the 2011 revolt that ousted longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, which has killed dozens of soldiers, police officers and civilians.

