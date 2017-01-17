.com | Tunisia strikes deal on Libya ...

.com | Tunisia strikes deal on Libya border trade

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: News24

Tunisian and Libyan parties on Tuesday struck a deal to resume vital trade through the Ras Jedir crosspoint after a week of unrest, a source close to the negotiations said. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the agreement was reached at a fresh talks between the two sides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec 20 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,033 • Total comments across all topics: 278,015,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC