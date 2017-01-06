.com | Tunisia state employee held for security leaks - police

.com | Tunisia state employee held fo...

Tunisian authorities have arrested a state employee accused of passing information about security operations to extremist groups, a police spokesperson said on Friday. Since its 2011 uprising, Tunisia has faced repeated jihadist attacks that have killed more than 100 soldiers and policemen, as well dozens of civilians and foreign tourists, according to official figures.

Chicago, IL

