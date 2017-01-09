.com | Tunisia seeks buyers after record orange harvest

Tunisia is desperately looking for orange lovers after a bumper harvest of 550 000 tons of the fruit, half of which could be destroyed if there are no buyers, experts say. According to Mohamed Ali Jandoubi, who heads the Groupement Interprofessionel des Fruits , an association of citrus fruit growers, farmers have harvested 550 000 tons of oranges so far this year.

