.com | Tunisia dismantles 'terrorist cell' in growing crackdown

Tunisian security forces have dismantled a 13-member "terrorist cell" that was funnelling young recruits to jihadist groups, authorities said on Wednesday, as part of a growing crackdown on extremists. The suspects, aged between 22 and 43, were arrested on Tuesday in Hergla, a town north of the coastal resort city of Sousse, the interior ministry said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.