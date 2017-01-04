.com | Tunisia dismantles 'terrorist cell' in growing crackdown

.com | Tunisia dismantles 'terrorist ...

Tunisia dismantles 'terrorist cell' in growing crackdown

1 hr ago

Tunisian security forces have dismantled a 13-member "terrorist cell" that was funnelling young recruits to jihadist groups, authorities said on Wednesday, as part of a growing crackdown on extremists. The suspects, aged between 22 and 43, were arrested on Tuesday in Hergla, a town north of the coastal resort city of Sousse, the interior ministry said in a statement.

