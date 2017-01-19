Brit holidaymakers ignore Tunisian te...

Brit holidaymakers ignore Tunisian terror threat to rush out for deals starting at just A 17 a night

Foreign Office advice is not to travel to the North African A country amid fears jihadists could again target foreign visitors - but cheap deals still on offer Leading websites are offering stays near the Sousse spot where 30 Britons were massacred by an Islamic State extremist in 2015. Foreign Office advice is not to travel to the North African country amid fears jihadists could again target foreign visitors.

