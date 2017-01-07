Berlin truck attacker may have got gu...

Berlin truck attacker may have got gun in Switzerland - report

The Tunisian man who killed 12 people last month by ploughing a truck into a Berlin Christmas market had made several trips to Switzerland and may have procured a gun there that he used to hijack a truck for the attack, German broadcaster ZDF reported. "A lot speaks for that in the investigations so far," ZDF said of the possibility that Anis Amri, a failed asylum seeker from Tunisia, obtained the gun in Switzerland.

