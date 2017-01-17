Along With Pardoning Chelsea Manning,...

Along With Pardoning Chelsea Manning, Obama Should Have Repealed the 1917 Espionage Act

In a daring and bold move that showed his profound humanitarian side, President Obama has commuted the 35-year sentence of Chelsea Manning, a transgender woman and former military intelligence analyst who in 2010 leaked hundreds of thousands of State Department cables and also some Iraq and Afghanistan military logs to the Wikileaks organization, which shared them with the press. Manning's leaks are credited in some quarters with helping to galvanize Tunisian youth and activists against the brutal dictatorship of Zine el Abidine ben Ali .

