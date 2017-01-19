Alfano places roses on Craxi tomb

Hammamet, January 19 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Thursday placed a bouquet of red roses on the tomb of late former Socialist Party leader and ex-premier Bettino Craxi at his home in exile at Hammamet in Tunisia, on the 17th anniversary of his death. After a silent prayer with widow Anna and children Stefania and Bobo, Alfano made the sign of the cross and signed the visitors' book.

