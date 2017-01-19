Alfano places roses on Craxi tomb
Hammamet, January 19 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Thursday placed a bouquet of red roses on the tomb of late former Socialist Party leader and ex-premier Bettino Craxi at his home in exile at Hammamet in Tunisia, on the 17th anniversary of his death. After a silent prayer with widow Anna and children Stefania and Bobo, Alfano made the sign of the cross and signed the visitors' book.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?'
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk...
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC