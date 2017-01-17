Africa: Slogans for a Doomed African ...

Africa: Slogans for a Doomed African Youth?

Ahead of a gathering of heads of state later this month at the first African Union Summit for 2017, Levi Kabwato remembers Mohamed Bouazizi, reflects on the impact of the Arab Spring and considers the shortcomings of the AU and its supposedly youth-focused theme for 2017. Memory is a weapon.

Chicago, IL

