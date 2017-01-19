19th century North Africa revealed in...

19th century North Africa revealed in colour postcards

Rare colour postcards have shed light on everyday life on the sun-baked streets of North Africa at the end of the 19th century. The pictures, taken in 1899 by European tourists, offer a glimpse into what life was like in the region over 100 years ago.

Chicago, IL

