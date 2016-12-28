Tunisian detained as possible accompl...

Tunisian detained as possible accomplice in deadly Berlin attack

A 40-year-old Tunisian man has been detained as a possible accomplice of Anis Amri, the man identified as the terrorist who carried out the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people, German officials said on Wednesday. The detention occurred after a search of a home and offices associated with the man, whose name was not released.

