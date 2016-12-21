Tunisia: Foreigners posing as media hired local journalist to help kill Hamas man
Interior minister says it took months to plan murder of Mohammed al-Zoari, who the terror group says led its drone program Members of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, hold a banner bearing a portrait of one of their leaders, Mohamed al-Zoari, who was killed in Tunisia, during a ceremony in his memory on December 18, 2016, in Gaza City. Tunisia's interior minister said that journalists hired by individuals posing as a media company were entangled in the murder of an Tunisian engineer who the Hamas terror group said spearheaded its drone program.
