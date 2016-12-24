Tunisia arrests nephew of Berlin truck attack, 2 others Police says the trio were member of a terrorist cell linked to Berlin suspect Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iqxO6X This combination of pictures created on Dec. 22, 2016 shows handout portraits released by German Federal Police Office on Dec. 21, 2016 showing two pictures of Tunisian man identified as Anis Amri, a rejected asylum seeker suspected of involvement in a deadly truck assault on a Berlin Christmas market. Tunisia's Interior Ministry says police have arrested the nephew of Berlin terror attack suspect Anis Amri and two others suspected of belonging to the same extremist network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.