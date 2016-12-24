Tunisia arrests nephew of Berlin truc...

Tunisia arrests nephew of Berlin truck attack, 2 others

23 hrs ago

Tunisia's Interior Ministry says police have arrested the nephew of Berlin terror attack suspect Anis Amri and two others suspected of belonging to the same extremist network.

News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec 20 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
