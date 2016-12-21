The Latest: Berlin attack suspect reported videoed at mosque
German public broadcaster RBB reports that the fugitive suspect in the deadly truck rampage at a Berlin Christmas market was seen on surveillance footage visiting a mosque before and after the attack. RBB reported Thursday that Anis Amri was filmed exiting a mosque in Berlin on Dec. 14 and 15. He was again filmed hours after Monday's attack, at the same mosque in the capital's Moabit district.
