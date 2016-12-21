The Latest: 3 arrested in Tunisia linked to Berlin suspect
Tunisia's Interior Ministry says police have arrested Anis Amri's nephew and two others suspected of belonging to the same extremist network. The ministry says in a statement that Amri - suspected of driving a truck into a Christmas market crowd in Berlin, killing 12 - had sent his 18-year-old nephew Fedi money to join him in Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?'
|Dec 20
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk...
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC