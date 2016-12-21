Suspect In Berlin Attack Shot, Killed...

Suspect In Berlin Attack Shot, Killed In Milan After International Manhunt

A man being sought for the truck attack on a Berlin street market was shot and killed Friday by police in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan, according to the Italian interior minister. Anis Amri , a 24-year-old Tunisian asylum seeker, had been at large since the attack Monday night.

Chicago, IL

