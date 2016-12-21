Suspect in Berlin Attack Is Just the ...

Suspect in Berlin Attack Is Just the Latest Tunisian Jihadi

The Tunisian now wanted throughout Europe has six aliases, three nationalities - and links to the same brand of Islamic extremism that has drawn at least 6,000 of his countrymen to jihadi networks. Anis Amri, who turns 24 on Thursday, is in grim company with other Tunisians claimed by the Islamic State group.

