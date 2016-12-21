Sudan extradites senior Tunisian Islamic State suspect: state media

Authorities in Tunisia said on Friday that Sudan had handed over a Tunisian suspect accused of being a senior figure within Islamic State and helping plan a 2015 attack on the Bardo museum in Tunis, state media reported. The suspect, Moez Fezzani, was a point of contact for Tunisian militants who traveled to Syria or Libya, sometimes returning to their home country to carry out attacks, Sofiane Sliti, a senior Tunisian judicial official, told state news agency TAP.

