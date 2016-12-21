Russia's Defence Ministry plane goes missing with 91 on board: agencies
A Russian defence ministry Tu-154 aircraft has disappeared from radar with 91 people on board after taking off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday. Russia's RIA news agency, citing an unidentified security source, said preliminary data indicated the plane had crashed because of a technical malfunction.
