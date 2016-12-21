Racism on the agenda in Tunisia after...

Racism on the agenda in Tunisia after knife attack against Congolese students

The Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has said that combatting racism is a "priority" for his government, after protests were held following a violent assault on Congolese students. The three students were attacked with a knife in the center of Tunis on Saturday, leaving one in intensive care.

Chicago, IL

