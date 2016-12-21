Platell's People: Spare me the phoney tears of terrorists' mothers
Just hours before her son was shot dead by Italian police yesterday, the mother of Berlin terrorist Anis Amri was talking in her family home in Tunisia, lovingly clutching his picture. The photograph showed him wearing a fur-trimmed parka and sporting a fashionably spiky short haircut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?'
|Dec 20
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk...
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC