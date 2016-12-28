Nearly Half of Young Tunisians Consid...

Nearly Half of Young Tunisians Considering Move to Europe

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Breitbart.com

More than 45 per cent of young Tunisians want to migrate illegally to Europe according to a new study, and an estimated 35,000 have already done so in the last few years. Despite the study finding that 75 per cent of young Tunisians are aware of the problems faced by illegal immigrants in Europe, it revealed that 45.2 per cent between the ages of 18 and 34 want to make the journey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec 20 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,887 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,293

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC