My soul remains with Rangers - Egbuchulam

Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia-bound Enugu Rangers star forward Chisom Egbuchulam has confessed he remains in love with his hometown club despite moving closer to signing for the Tunisian champions. "I am pleased to have done my medical today , it is a sign that I am close to signing," Egbuchulam said on phone from Sousse, the base of Etoile.

