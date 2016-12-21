Muslim-Banning Trump Supporter Demand...

Muslim-Banning Trump Supporter Demands No Interruptions While Lying

The Junior Dooce on the Loose, Peter Doocy is fearmongering about Muslims, and daddy must be proud. On Fox and Friends Weekend edition, sensationalism is still the norm, as evidenced by the regular segment title 'The Rise of Islamic Extremism.'

