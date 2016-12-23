Merkel Orders German Security Review

Merkel Orders German Security Review

Chancellor Angela Merkel ordered a review of German anti-terror measures after the Berlin Christmas market attack and pressed Tunisia, the suspected attacker's homeland, to take back more asylum seekers. With 12 people dead and about 50 injured after the assailant drove a truck driven into a festive crowd on Monday, political risks for Merkel have increased further as she seeks re-election next year.



