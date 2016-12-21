Merkel hopes for 'quick arrest' of Berlin market attacker
German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced hope Thursday that the prime suspect in Berlin's deadly truck attack would be caught quickly, after it emerged that the Tunisian rejected asylum seeker was a known jihadist. In an act of defiance, Berliners flocked to the same Christmas market that witnessed the murder of 12 people on Monday, as it reopened for the first time in three days.
