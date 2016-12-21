Investigators hunt supply network for slain Berlin attacker

Gerardo Di Agostino touches the coffin of his sister Italian victim Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, as her parents Gaetano Di Lorenzo, second from right hugs his wife Giovanna, right, upon their return from Berlin at Rome's military airport of Ciampino, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. Di Lorenzo, 31, is among the 12 people who perished when a truck plowed through a Christmas market in Berlin last Monday.

