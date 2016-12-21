Interior Ministry: Tunisia Breaks up ...

Interior Ministry: Tunisia Breaks up Militant Cell Near Sousse

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Tunisian security forces said on Thursday that they had broken up an al Qaeda-linked militant cell with 10 members that was active near the coastal city of Sousse. The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the group had used the Telegram encrypted messaging system to communicate with associates inside and outside Tunisia, and was plotting to carry out "terrorist operations", without giving further details.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec 20 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,368 • Total comments across all topics: 277,430,032

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC