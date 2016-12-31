Hunting Berlin's Terrorist In Mafia LandBarbie Latza Nadeau
The smell of exotic spices hangs in the air around the Via Virgilio in the rundown periphery of Aprilia north of Naples. The area is made up of low, flat houses and apartment blocks, dimly lit coffee bars and gambling halls along pot-holed streets where groups of Tunisian and Moroccan men often gather to wait for local vegetable farmers to come looking for undocumented workers for their fields and hothouses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?'
|Dec 20
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk...
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC