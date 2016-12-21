German police hunt Tunisian man over ...

German police hunt Tunisian man over Berlin attack: reports

Wednesday

German police are searching for a Tunisian man in connection with the deadly truck attack on a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market, media reported Wednesday. The man is aged 21 or 23 and known by three different names, according to reports in the daily Allgemeine Zeitung and the Bild newspaper.

Chicago, IL

