German police hunt Tunisian man over Berlin attack: Report
German police arrested another suspect in the early hours of Wednesday morning related to an attack on a Christmas market in Berlin that killed 12 people but later released him, German broadcaster rbb reported on Wednesday. Mourners placed flowers and candles at the site where a truck rampaged through a Berlin Christmas market killing 12, a flags flew at half-mast AFP/Odd ANDERSEN BERLIN: German police are searching for a Tunisian man in connection with the deadly truck attack on a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market, media reported Wednesday .
