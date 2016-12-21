German police hunt Tunisian asylum-se...

German police hunt Tunisian asylum-seeker over Christmas market attack

Wednesday

German police are looking for a Tunisian man after finding an identity document under the driver's seat of the truck that ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people, on Monday evening, security sources said. The document was in the name of Anis A., born in the southern city of Tataouine in 1992, the sources said, using a convention whereby suspects are identified by their first name and initial.

Chicago, IL

