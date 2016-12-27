German lawmakers urge tougher securit...

German lawmakers urge tougher security measures after market attack

3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Politicians on both sides of Germany's governing coalition, reacting to last week's Christmas market attack, called for more state powers to deport potentially dangerous failed asylum seekers, with some also pushing for enhanced surveillance. Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose open-door migrant policy critics say has put Germany's security at risk, promised after the Berlin attack - which killed 12 people - to introduce new laws if needed.

