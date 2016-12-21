Dorsaf Hamdani conjures up memories of love in Oman

Tunisian singer, Dorsaf Hamdani dazzled the crowd in Al Bustan Palace yesterday so much that they pleaded with her to perform one extra song after the show was over. Photo - Times of Oman/Shabin E Tunisian singer, Dorsaf Hamdani dazzled the crowd in Al Bustan Palace yesterday so much that they pleaded with her to perform one extra song after the show was over.

