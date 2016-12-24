.com | Tunisians protest against the return of jihadis like Amri

.com | Tunisians protest against the ...

Tunisians protest against the return of jihadis like Amri

At least 200 people have protested in the Tunisian capital against the return of Tunisian jihadis who have fought abroad. The gathering was prompted by the deadly truck attack in a Berlin Christmas market by Tunisian Anis Amri, who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and was killed Friday in a police shootout.

Chicago, IL

