.com | Tunisia PM says returning jihadists will be arrested

Tunisia's prime minister Youssef Chahed on Thursday said all jihadists returning from foreign battlefields would be immediately arrested and judged according to the country's counter-terrorism law. "The Tunisian state has not signed any deal on the return of terrorists and the government's position on the matter is clear: it does not support the return from areas of tension," Chahed told state television El Wataniya.

