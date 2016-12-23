Bolton: Berlin Shows Merkel's Germany Can't Control Borders
On Friday's Breitbart News Daily , SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam asked former UN Ambassador John Bolton about Tunisian jihadi Anis Amir's murder spree in Berlin, using a hijacked truck from Poland, followed by a getaway that took him across several European countries with ease before he was brought down in Italy . "It is precisely the kind of freedom of movement within Europe that the pro-Schengen advocates wanted," Bolton pointed out, referring to the agreement that effectively erased Europe's borders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?'
|Dec 20
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk...
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC