Bolton: Berlin Shows Merkel's Germany Can't Control Borders

On Friday's Breitbart News Daily , SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam asked former UN Ambassador John Bolton about Tunisian jihadi Anis Amir's murder spree in Berlin, using a hijacked truck from Poland, followed by a getaway that took him across several European countries with ease before he was brought down in Italy . "It is precisely the kind of freedom of movement within Europe that the pro-Schengen advocates wanted," Bolton pointed out, referring to the agreement that effectively erased Europe's borders.

