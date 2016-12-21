Berlin Suspect ID'd as Tunisian Refugee, Politicians Accuse Merkel of Having 'Blood On Her Hands'
Berlin authorities have searched the truck that plowed into innocent bystanders in a Christmas market on Monday and found an identity document presumably belonging to the driver. The document ID's him as "Anis A," born in 1992 in Tataouine, Tunisia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?'
|Dec 20
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk...
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC