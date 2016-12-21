German police are looking for a Tunisian man after finding an identity document under the driver's seat of the truck that ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people, on Monday evening, security sources said. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/berlin-police-launch-manhunt-for-tunisian-man-over-christmas-market-attack-35311500.html Police work at the site where the truck was parked before it was used for the attack in Berlin Candles burn at a Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016, to commemorate the 12 victims of a truck that ploughed into the crowded market.

